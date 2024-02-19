More than $10K in inventory was taken from this unique DC library. Within days, the community covered the cost

There’s a different kind of library in D.C. that, instead of lending out books, lends out tools. And after the D.C. Tool Library fell on hard times, the community answered its call for help.

There’s a different kind of library in D.C. that, instead of lending out books, lends out tools. And after the D.C. Tool Library fell on hard times, the community answered its call for help.

Over the last few weeks, the library on Taylor Street NW, which lends out everything from screwdrivers to power tools, was broken into several times. More than $10,000 worth of tools were stolen.

“(They) just cleaned us out of anything that looks like they could sell,” said Annette Olson, team member for the library.

The library started a fundraiser with a goal of $15,000 to cover the cost of stolen tools, improve security and buy insurance. As of Monday evening, the library had raised $16,758. Olson said the library is hoping to reopen by mid-March.

But Olson said with the planned security improvements, the facility may never feel the same.

“We’ve really worked hard to make the space inviting. I mean, there’s a fireplace in the building, and we wanted things displayed, but now we’re going to have to consider putting them in locked cabinets.”

In one of the break-ins, Olson said, security cameras from nearby homes showed four people breaking into the tool library, which is a historic building on the property owned by the city.

Olson said it’s frustrating because the unique library is entirely staffed by volunteers.

“We worked hard to pull these tools together. Two-thirds of them were donated by community members.”

One thing Olson is grateful for — the library’s snow cone machine, which comes out when it’s warm, wasn’t stolen.

The library is still accepting donations and has plans to expand. According to the fundraising page, all money raised past the $15,000 goal will go toward opening a second location in Ward 7 and setting up a fund for additional tool libraries in other wards.

