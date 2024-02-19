DC’s other presidential home that’s open to the public

If you're in D.C. and tickets to tour the White House are too hard to get, then you should take a trip to the Woodrow Wilson House.

“What you are seeing here is really a time capsule from 1921,” said Elizabeth Karcher, executive director of the Woodrow Wilson House.

Woodrow Wilson moved right off Embassy Row to 2340 S Street in Northwest D.C. on Inauguration Day 1921 after serving two terms as U.S. president.

Wilson’s time in the White House was a roller coaster. He lost his first wife Ellen Axson Wilson, married Edith Bolling WiIson and had a stroke in October 1919.

It was Edith who discovered the five-bedroom house on S Street. There was something special about the Waddy Butler Wood designed house that caught her eye.

“She understood it has a trunk lift. She knows she needs an elevator for the president,” said Karcher.

The Wilson’s bought the house on Feb. 3, 1921 and by March 4, Inauguration Day, Edith Wilson had an elevator installed in the house.

“That’s amazing,” exclaimed Karcher, adding, “Who could get an elevator done in today’s world let alone 100 years ago.”

On the third anniversary of the day he bought the house, Woodrow died on Feb. 3, 1924.

Mrs. Wilson continued to live in the house until her death in 1961. The former first lady bequeathed the house to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The Wilson House opened to the public in 1964.

Earlier this month, on the 100th anniversary of the 24th president’s death, the Woodrow Wilson House opened a new exhibit, “Moving Toward Transparency: Woodrow Wilson’s Legacy at 100.”

The exhibit shines a spotlight on both Wilson’s achievements and failings as a president and a person.

There must be something special about the neighborhood Edith picked for her and her husband to live. Several former presidents have made that part of the District home, from Herbert Hoover, William Howard Taft and currently, Barack Obama.

When asked if Obama had visited, Karcher replied, “no, but he is welcome anytime he likes.”

