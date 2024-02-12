DC woman narrowly escapes being hit by a stolen car that drove through her front yard

A D.C. woman narrowly escaped being struck by a stolen car when it jumped the sidewalk outside of her home and drove toward her on Saturday.

Imagine being in front of your house doing yard work, when all of the sudden, a car jumps the sidewalk and is headed right at you. That’s what happened to a woman in Northeast D.C.

Evelina Voronina was in the 100 block of U Street Saturday, when she heard screeching tires and sensed something was about to happen.

That’s when she saw the car on the sidewalk being chased by police, and she knew she had to act fast.

“It was just grabbing my dog and just running up and hoping I’m not going to be hit,” she told WTOP.

The car missed her and her dog by just a few feet and a couple of seconds. The near-miss was captured on her Ring doorbell camera.

Voronina said she was left shaking.

“It was a little bit scary,” she said.

Afterward, she said her mom told her, “Let’s go back and do some yard work. Got to have the yard for the spring.”

Voronina offered this advice if you’re working outside: “Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t put on headphones, fully blasting the music.”

She said later she found out the car had been stolen.

A D.C. police report showed the vehicle had been stolen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of S Street Northeast. Police had contacted the owner of the vehicle asking whether she knew where the vehicle was.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police in the Eckington neighborhood saw someone in the front passenger of the stolen vehicle, which was parked in the 2000 block of S Street Northeast. Upon seeing police, the driver went south on 2nd Street Northeast.

Police chased the vehicle in what they called a lengthy pursuit, which included a police helicopter, to the 1600 block of Eckington Street Northeast, where three people inside the vehicle got out and ran.

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman on a charge of unauthorized used of a vehicle, while two other juveniles were arrested on unrelated warrants, a D.C. police spokeswoman said.

Before the arrest, police said the stolen vehicle was linked to a robbery that happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 1200 block of 1st Street Northeast.

After telling one victim to, “Give me everything you got,” two people got in the stolen vehicle. The victim said one of the suspects pressed a gun to his face.

