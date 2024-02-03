Court docs: Lyft driver arrested in alleged rabbi assault kicked in family’s door during earlier burglary

The D.C. Lyft driver who was arrested and charged in the alleged assault of a rabbi knocked his yarmulke off and then threw it at him, according to court documents.

The D.C. Lyft driver who was arrested and charged in the alleged assault of a rabbi last week has also been tied to the burglary of a family’s home earlier in January, court documents show.

New details allege that Tireek Myrick, 32, of Northwest D.C., kicked his way into a residence on R Street in Northeast on Jan. 13 during a botched Instacart food delivery. The family had placed a delivery request from an unknown Harris Teeter totaling around $155.

But by noon, Myrick had apparently failed to deliver the food and the victims refunded their order, canceling a $15 driver’s tip as well.

According to court documents, about 25 minutes later, Myrick started banging on the family’s door demanding that they “come out” — two adults and a 9-year-old were home at the time.

Myrick is accused of kicking in their door in and going inside, allegedly storming into their living room and shouting, “Where is my money? Where is my money?”

And: “If I don’t get my money, I swear to God.”

One of the victims then asked where their groceries were. Court documents said that the 9-year-old began to cry.

Myrick is accused of grabbing a laptop from the hallway before fleeing. He’s been charged with burglary.

He’s also been charged in the assault of a rabbi on Jan. 31.

Rabbi Menachem Shemtov, director of Chabad Georgetown, said he ordered a Lyft outside the D.C. headquarters of Chabad Lubavitch and rode less than a block on Connecticut Avenue Northwest when the driver ordered him out.

D.C. police said in a news release that Myrick canceled the ride after Shemtov requested that Myrick lower the volume on the radio. When Shemtov got out of Myrick’s car, Myrick followed him and assaulted him, according to police.

According to court documents, a witness tried to deescalate the situation, but to no avail.

Myrick then fled the scene, police said.

According to court documents, Myrick voluntarily headed into the Seventh District Police Station in Southeast on Jan. 31 after seeing himself on the news.

Myrick was arrested and charged with simple assault. D.C. police are still working to determine if that case is bias-related.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

