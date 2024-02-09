Chinese New Year festivities shut down streets in downtown DC this weekend

The annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade will be taking over D.C.'s Chinatown Sunday, shutting down some major streets downtown. Revelers will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon as a range of cultural performances parade around H Street NW.

Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM for traffic and weather news on the 8s.

Performers dance on stage following the Lunar New Year Parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on January 22, 2023. - 2023 is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese horoscope. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/STEFANI REYNOLDS) Performers dance on stage following the Lunar New Year Parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on January 22, 2023. - 2023 is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese horoscope. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/STEFANI REYNOLDS) The annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade will be taking over D.C.’s Chinatown Sunday, shutting down some major streets downtown.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) is putting on the event, which will start at 1:45 p.m. Revelers will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon as a range of cultural performances parade around H Street NW, all culminating in a firecracker show in the middle of the street.

The CCBA has been hosting the annual parade for over 65 years. The association outlines the exact parade route and what spectators can expect on their website.

D.C. police will be enforcing parking restrictions and street closures during the festivities, which are outlined below.

All lanes on H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The streets below will be posted as “emergency no parking” on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

I Street from 5th Street to 8th Street NW

8th Street from I Street to G Street NW

G Street from 8th Street to 7th Street NW

7th Street from G Street to I Street NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

The streets below will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

I Street from 5th Street to 7th Street NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.