3 sentenced in murder cases that exposed DC crime lab errors

Three people were sentenced in D.C. court Friday in connection to murder cases that exposed errors at the District's crime lab.

Three people were sentenced in D.C. court Friday in connection to murder cases that exposed errors at the District’s crime lab.

Joseph Brown, 34, and Rondell McLeod, 30, both of D.C., were sentenced for their roles in the shooting death of 21-year-old Amari Jenkins in 2015.

Brown was sentenced for second-degree murder while armed in the Jenkins case. Brown was also sentenced for voluntary manslaughter while armed for the shooting of 29-year-old Antwan Baker, also in 2015.

He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for his role in both killings.

McLeod was hit with 10 years to run consecutively with an 11-year sentence for federal robbery charges.

The third person, Alicia N. McCoy, 28, will see two years behind bars for lying in the grand jury during its investigation Jenkins’ murder.

Brown and McLeod both admitted they fired 28 rounds at Jenkins outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Northeast.

The Department of Justice says McCoy’s sentence will run consecutively to a number of felony sentences she’s serving in Maryland for violent crimes committed there.

Both cases started an upheaval at D.C.’s crime lab, which saw the agency lose its accreditation in 2021 for its mishandlings in the investigation.

The lab regained its accreditation in December of last year.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.