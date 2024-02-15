15-year-old charged in armed carjacking, attempted robberies involving other teens, DC police say

Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of crimes in D.C. that include armed carjacking and attempted armed robbery.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Wednesday after D.C. police say they carjacked a victim at gunpoint and attempted to rob businesses while armed earlier this month.

A series of crimes were carried out by the teenage boys — aged 14, 15 and 16 — over a period of about a week, according to D.C. police.

The crimes started with an armed carjacking which happened on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 46th Street in Northeast. Police said the 15- and 16-year-olds pulled out handguns on a driver sitting in his car and stole his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, all three teens allegedly went inside a store in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road Northeast shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police said one of the boys pulled out a handgun and the group demanded money, but left the store without taking anything.

Later that morning, just before 11:40 a.m., the 14- and 15-year-old are accused of going inside a store in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast. As with the earlier attempted robbery, the teens left with nothing, despite one of them pulling out a handgun, police said.

Police said the 14-year-old was charged in the Sheriff Road and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue attempted armed robberies, the 16-year-old was charged in the 46th Street armed carjacking, and the 15-year-old was charged in all the crimes, including a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Separately, the 16-year-old was also charged in an armed robbery that happened on Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of 45th Street in Northeast, police said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.