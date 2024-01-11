Vegas man accused of spraying fire extinguisher at police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A rioter from Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A rioter from Las Vegas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges connected to his role in the attempted Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Mario Gonzalez, 51, was arrested by the FBI in Nevada this week.

The DOJ said Gonzalez came to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, and “illegally assembled on Capitol grounds near the Peace Monument.”

He then “approached the Lower West Terrace and entered the northern scaffolding around the Inauguration stage, where police attempted to prevent rioters from gaining access to the steps leading up to the Upper West Terrace. As the rioters succeeded in pushing the police line back and up the stairs, Gonzalez filmed the altercation with police and took selfie-style recordings of himself using his cell phone,” according to a news release.

Gonzalez apparently then came out of the scaffolding carrying a fire extinguisher and sprayed toward the police line that was holding the crowd at bay, the DOJ said.

Police got him to retreat into the crowd after they deployed a “chemical riot control agent.”

Gonzalez faces felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Along with the felonies, Gonzalez is charged with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

So far, more than 1,265 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

