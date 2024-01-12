More than 2 dozen people displaced after DC apartment fire involving solar panels

More than two dozen people, and three pets, were displaced Friday afternoon when a fire broke out at a three-story apartment building on the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast D.C.

More than two dozen people, including several children and three pets, have been displaced following a Thursday afternoon fire in Northeast D.C.

Officials said it happened at a three-story apartment building near H.D. Woodson High School, in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue.

According to authorities, solar panels on the roof of the building malfunctioned.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire and contain it in the attic as it extended downward into the apartment directly below the panels, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told WTOP.

DC Fire and EMS posted on X that the American Red Cross was called to help the 26 residents displaced by the fire.

Update Working Fire 5500 block Burroughs Ave NE. Further extension in attic was halted and fire is under control with no injuries reported. Working to determine the number of displacements. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/ZTsA7WIwkH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2024

The displaced “are receiving Red Cross assistance … Trained volunteers are providing essential services — including food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, according to need,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Anyone who needs assistance is told to call 1-800-Red Cross for support.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson tells WTOP that so many people are displaced, despite the fire being contained to one unit, because electrical damage due to the malfunction and other damage to the roof makes it unsafe for residents to stay there.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.