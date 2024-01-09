Driver in custody after crashing into White House gate

A driver has been arrested after their vehicle smashed into the exterior gate at the White House complex Monday, according to the Secret Service.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said it happened just before 6 p.m.

“We are investigating the cause & manner of the collision,” Guglielmi said in a post on X.

The vehicle was cleared by D.C. police but the driver will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Officials did not release the identity of the driver.

Drivers faced some traffic issues for over 90 minutes at 15th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and adjacent intersections as police continued investigated the scene.

All traffic closures were lifted before 7:40 p.m.

