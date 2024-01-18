Live Radio
DC’s annual March for Life to bring slew of road closures Friday

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 18, 2024, 7:35 AM

People participate in the March for Life rally in front of the Washington Monument, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP/Patrick Semansky)
Thousands are expected to converge on D.C.’s National Mall on Friday for the annual March for Life.

The annual rally of abortion rights opponents marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which the court overturned in June of 2022.

This year’s rally begins Friday at noon and the march starts at 1 p.m. Organizers said this year’s march will feature one key difference.

“In order to mark not only our victory in Dobbs [v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case] but also our need to maintain a presence in Washington, this year’s March for Life will have a slightly different marching route than in years past. This year we will also march past the Capitol and finish between the Capitol and Supreme Court,” the March for Life website reads.

D.C. police have also announced a slew of traffic closures for the event.

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street Tunnel
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

D.C. police also said 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW, may be closed for public safety from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

