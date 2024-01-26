DCPS teacher on leave for allegations of indecent exposure around apartment complex

A teacher at Houston Elementary School has been placed on leave after an apartment complex claimed that they had indecently exposed himself to other residents in the building and posted these acts online.

A D.C. Public Schools teacher has been placed on leave after an apartment complex alleged they indecently exposed themselves to other residents in the building and posted these acts online.

WTOP obtained a copy of a letter sent to Houston Elementary School parents and families from Assistant Principal Kamilah Thorne, who stated allegations of inappropriate conduct were made against a school staff member.

Thorne said that while further details cannot be provided, the allegations are being investigated, and “the staff member is out of the building on leave and will not report while this matter is under review.”

“I want to acknowledge that this news is concerning and emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students remain paramount,” Thorne wrote. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously.”

The letter says the allegations do not involve children at this time. The school has created a staffing coverage plan while the teacher is on leave.

The letter did not identify who the staff member was.

An apartment complex’s management team said the teacher is accused of recording lewd acts and uploading them to social media, according to a separate letter sent to news outlet NBC Washington. Those acts included walking around common areas nude, exercising nude in front of other tenants in the building’s gym and masturbating in the gym.

The teacher has been banned from public spaces in the building, according to the letter from management.

A resident who anonymously spoke to NBC Washington said the teacher’s behavior is widely known.

“There are children in the building,” the resident said. “This is disgusting, and management is responsible for taking care of this.”

According to the report, management informed the teacher of their intention to file a lawsuit and evict them, calling the acts a violation of the lease agreement.

The DCPS teacher is not currently facing any criminal charges.

