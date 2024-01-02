DC rental assistance program to open for new applications Tuesday

Council member Robert White, in a post on X, said that the number of applications will be capped at 3,500. When that threshold is reached, the portal will close.

D.C. residents looking for emergency rental assistance will be able to apply beginning on Jan. 2 at noon, according to the latest information from the District’s Department of Human Services.

“In the past year, DHS received an influx of applications and closed the application portal in March 2023,” D.C. ERAP said. “To serve residents effectively and efficiently throughout the year, DHS will open the ERAP application portal on October 1, 2023, January 2, 2024 at 12:00pm, April 1, and July 1, 2024.”

Council member Robert White, in a post on X, said that the number of applications will be capped at 3,500. When that threshold is reached, the portal will close — the same goes for all future dates, according to the program.

Residents who make less than 40% of the area median income and are at least 30 days behind on rent or at risk of homelessness, can apply for this program. Those who apply will get access to funding for overdue rent and court costs related to any potential eviction.

“The program also supports security deposits and the first month’s rent for residents moving into new apartments,” the department said. “The amount paid on behalf of eligible households depends on a household’s income and available resources and is subject to certain limitations.”

These deposits can be used inside the District or, if current residents are looking in neighboring counties, can provide funds for a unit outside of D.C.

Applicants should have their proof of residency, photo identification, proof of income and proof of resources or benefits (like SNAP) to submit with their application. Additional requirements from landlords include an updated rental ledger that shows the amount of past due rent owed, a signed and dated W-9, and, for private landlords, a copy of an identification card and proof of Social Security number.

The application will be available online and can be submitted on a computer or smart device.

During the November 2023 application cycle, the department reported that 3,578 applications were received. Of those, 299 were denied and 23 were appealed, with more than $29.6 million in funds remaining available for program use.

Funding for the 2024 fiscal year had yet to be approved while applications were being accepted. At the time, Mayor Muriel Bowser requested that $20 million be removed from the ERAP program for a rapid rehousing program for those experiencing homelessness. Council members drafted and unanimously supported a measure disapproving Bowser’s budgetary move.