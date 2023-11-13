‘March for Israel’ in DC expected to bring large crowds, parking and traffic restrictions

More than a month after the Oct. 7 attack by terrorist group Hamas on Israel, tens of thousands of people are expected on the National Mall in D.C. Tuesday for a "March for Israel."

More than a month after the Oct. 7 attack by terrorist group Hamas on Israel, tens of thousands of people are expected on the National Mall in D.C. on Tuesday for a “March for Israel.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a news conference Monday she’s been briefed on the event, and that the National Guard will be on hand to assist D.C. police by “supporting some traffic safety points.”

The permit issued by the National Park Service, based upon information provided by the organizers, anticipates up to 60,000 people.

“I think we can expect in the tens of thousands of people,” Bowser said. “I understand they’re calling it a march, but it’s actually a rally. It’s going to be static on the National Mall.”

Organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, the groups said on their website the march “will be an opportunity to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released.”

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, security gates on the National Mall will open at 10 a.m. The rally is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

D.C. police said parking restrictions are expected to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, on several streets crossing the National Mall.

By Tuesday morning, traffic is expected to be restricted on several streets running through the National Mall, and “emergency no parking” signs will be posted throughout the area.

“It is unusual for this many road closures to be planned for a weekday that is not a holiday or inauguration,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said. “Downtown commuters should exercise the option to telework if possible.”

As with most rally events located on the National Mall, depending on crowd size, police may establish intermittent traffic closures in the following areas:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday at 6 a.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday at 9:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

These streets will be posted as “emergency no parking” from Monday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as “emergency no parking” on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 15th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

The public should expect parking restrictions along those street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Below is a rough map of the road closures:

Stay with WTOP Traffic, around the clock, for the latest on parking and traffic restrictions.