22-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast

A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street in Southeast for a report of a shooting around 3:45 p.m., D.C. police said in a news release.

Charles Towles, 22, of Southeast, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS personnel were called, but police said “all life-saving efforts failed,” and Towles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have asked anyone with information about this case to contact the department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department by sending a text message to 50411.

