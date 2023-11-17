Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 17-year-old charged in shooting…

17-year-old charged in shooting death of DC teenager

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 11, 2023, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Northwest D.C. teenager is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 14-year-old, police said.

Lorenzo Thompson, 17, was arrested on Thursday and “charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Second Degree Murder While Armed” in the death of Niko Estep, of Southeast, according to D.C. police.

Thompson was arrested after officers said Estep was found at the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street in Northwest, suffering from gunshot wounds on Nov. 3.

Estep later died at a hospital.

Police said a “second juvenile male victim” was also found in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, according to police.

A map of the area where the shooting happened in Columbia Heights is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up