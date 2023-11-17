17-year-old charged in shooting death of DC teenager

A Northwest D.C. teenager is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 14-year-old, police said.

Lorenzo Thompson, 17, was arrested on Thursday and “charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Second Degree Murder While Armed” in the death of Niko Estep, of Southeast, according to D.C. police.

Thompson was arrested after officers said Estep was found at the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street in Northwest, suffering from gunshot wounds on Nov. 3.

Estep later died at a hospital.

Police said a “second juvenile male victim” was also found in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, according to police.

A map of the area where the shooting happened in Columbia Heights is below.