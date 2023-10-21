Police ID suspect killed in Southeast DC shooting of 1 officer, 2 others

The suspect who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in Southeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Arthur Porter, 33, of Northwest D.C., was shot and killed by police who responded to the 2800 block of Gainesville Street SE for reports of an armed man arguing with two women. As officers approached Porter to speak with him, he fled and fired multiple shots back at police while running.

One officer was shot and sustained “a serious injury,” according to a Friday press release. He was transported to a local hospital and has since been categorized as in stable condition.

According to the release, the officer, who has not been named, was a recent graduate of the Metropolitan Police Academy and was undergoing field training.

As he was running, Porter also pointed his handgun at another officer, who shot and fatally struck him. He died at the scene.

“Officers returned fire at the suspect, who was struck multiple times,” police spokesperson Paris Lewbel told WTOP in a preliminary statement Thursday.

Two other officers were injured in the encounter and have been released after treatment for their injuries.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the release. Police plan to review and release bodycam footage of the incident soon.