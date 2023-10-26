New affordable senior housing apartments coming to Northwest DC

The project will bring a new four-story senior apartment building with 93 units of affordable senior housing to D.C.'s Ward 3 — near the Metro, restaurants and local shopping.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials break ground on the expansion of the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Sandra Jones) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials break ground on the expansion of the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Sandra Jones) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined housing officials and community leaders Wednesday for a groundbreaking on the expansion of the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Upper Northwest on Wednesday.

The project will bring a new four-story senior apartment building with 93 units of affordable senior housing to D.C.’s Ward 3 — near the Metro, restaurants and shopping.

The project is dear to Bowser’s heart.

“My mother found this place, loved this place and trusted all of the people here,” she said.

Bowser also reflected on the time when her late grandmother resided at the home.

“My grandmother lived in the city where she was born and loved so much,” she said.

Seniors will also have access to a computer center, salon, fitness center and hobby room on the property.

The groundbreaking this week also begins work on a renovation of an existing assisted-living building that has been uninhabitable since a 2020 flood.

These two projects advance the home’s vision to create a single-campus community for low- and modest- income seniors that enables residents to move seamlessly between housing environments as needs change.

“We looked at land that was being underutilized. We could maximize space and build more units.” Bowser said. “We know that reaching our bold housing goals requires a citywide vision and a commitment to building affordable housing in all parts of Washington, D.C.”

The 93 units of senior housing represent the Ward 3 neighborhood’s first affordable housing to be built in many years.

“The magic of this place and the testimonials that you here are very real,” Matthew Frumin said. “I have a long history with Lisner, and I could not be prouder of its leadership in moving forward the first-ever Housing Production Trust Fund project in Ward 3. “It is critical we add more housing, especially affordable housing.”