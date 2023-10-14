DC man sentenced to 7 years in escalator robbery, stabbing at Metro stations

Christopher Wade, 40, of D.C., was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for a robbery and stabbing at the Eastern Market and Potomac Ave. Metro stations.

A D.C. man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a robbery and stabbing at the Eastern Market and Potomac Avenue Metro stations this summer.

Prosecutors said 40-year-old Christopher Wade pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

Officials said Wade saw a woman alone in the Eastern Market Metro station after 10 p.m. on June 25 when he first decided to attack.

According to evidence presented in the case, he waited for her with a knife at the bottom of the escalator before pushing her into a wall and demanding that she give up her property. After stealing her phone and other items, Wade ran from the station.

Five days later, Wade entered the Potomac Avenue Metro station a little before noon, according to evidence. That day, he approached a woman who was alone on an escalator from behind, grabbing her by the neck before demanding her property.

After the encounter, he pushed the victim down the stairs of the escalator and stabbed her in the arm before running up the escalator and away from the station.

Officials said Metro Police identified and detained Wade after a review of footage from both incidents.