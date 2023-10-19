DC launches HBCU career pipeline to local government jobs

A new program at D.C.'s historically Black colleges and universities will create a pipeline for senior students to connect to roles in public service.

There will soon be a new program to help students at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, find jobs in the D.C. government.

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the HBCU Public Service Program in partnership with Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia.

This new program, which will start next year, will create a pipeline for seniors at the universities to connect them to roles in public service.

The program will be open to graduating seniors at the HBCUs. The seniors must be earning a bachelor’s degree to participate.

The government agencies taking part in the program will transform existing and “due-to-hire” full-time positions into apprenticeship positions.

“We want the best and the brightest, the people who are passionate about our community, to work at D.C. government. The HBCU Public Service Program will keep talent in D.C. and bring young leaders into D.C. government,” Bowser said in a statement.

Selected seniors will be hired as full-time employees through the one-year apprenticeship that will begin in June 2024.

There will also be a professional development course available for those students at their universities that will be led by the District Department of Employment Services.

After they successfully finish the program, the students will be eligible for a promotion within D.C. government if they live in D.C.

“We know that people, including many of our university students, come to D.C. and stay in D.C. because they want to change the world,” said Bowser. “We want people to know that they can change the world, one person, one program, and one community at a time, in D.C. Government.”

Find more information on the program online.