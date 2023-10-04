Live Radio
Multiple people hurt in crash at 14th and U streets involving DC police cruiser

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 30, 2023, 5:19 PM

An overturned vehicle at the intersection of 14th and U Street NW, D.C. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Four people were hurt, including one seriously, after a crash Monday afternoon involving a District police cruiser at a busy intersection in Northwest D.C.

A vehicle overturned in the collision at 14th and U Street Northwest at around 12:45 p.m., D.C. police told WTOP.

In addition to the man with serious injuries, a second man and two women had injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

D.C. police said an infant was treated on the scene and wasn’t hurt. D.C. Fire and EMS said the baby girl was among the five people taken to the hospital.

Also among those transported was a D.C. police officer. A police spokesperson told WTOP that the officer had minor injuries and isn’t being publicly identified.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said they witnessed the crash and stepped in to give aide to the injured people.

Here’s a map of the intersection where the crash happened.

 

