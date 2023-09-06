National Zoo to hold ‘Panda Palooza’ before bears leave for China

The National Zoo and the rest of the D.C. area are getting ready to say goodbye to the three Panda bears before they leave for China.

The party to celebrate the bears is being called none other than the “Panda Palooza.”

Those fond of the bears are invited to join the celebration which includes a nine-day series of events in honor of 25-year-old Mei Xiang, 26-year-old Tian Tian and 3-year-old Xiao Qi Ji. Mei Xiang and Tian Tian came to the zoo in 2000 as part of an agreement between the zoo and China Wildlife and Conservation Association. They were only meant to stay for 10 years, but the agreement with China was extended several times. The palooza will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.

“Millions have connected with and grown up loving Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cubs by visiting us in Washington, D.C., and watching our Giant Panda Cam,” said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars director of Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Caring for one animal and its future is the beginning of caring more deeply for the natural world and our place in it. Although this farewell is bittersweet, we must celebrate these bears and their impact on fans and on our understanding, care and conservation of their species.”

During the event, visitors can dive into free panda-themed fun brought together by the National Zoo and supported by entertainment partner Events D.C. There will be photo backdrops, hands-on arts and crafts, a special kids’ area, crafts, morning family stretching and yoga, panda talks, temporary tattoos, a conservation-themed scavenger hunt, live music concerts and free film screenings of “Kung Fu Panda” and “The Miracle Cub” in the Visitor Center Theater. The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China is also offering special treats and a calligraphy station. National Zoo Members will have a designated hangout area on the Panda Overlook with giveaways, and Zoo food and beverage vendors will offer panda-themed items. Find more details on the Zoo’s website.

