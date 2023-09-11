Man wounded in June shooting has died, DC police say

A D.C. man who was the victim of a June shooting in Southwest died of his injuries Sunday. Police are investigating.

D.C. police cruisers are seen in this WTOP file photo. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A man wounded in a shooting in Southwest D.C. nearly three months ago has died.

In a news release Monday, D.C. police said 31-year-old Ryan Morgan of Southwest, D.C. died on Sunday from injuries related to the June 14 shooting that also wounded two other people, including a juvenile.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 14 in the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southwest. Police said they found two shooting victims at the scene, Morgan and another man, who were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third shooting victim, a juvenile male, was discovered at a nearby fire station with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was also taken to the hospital.

D.C. police are still investigating the shooting and are now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

