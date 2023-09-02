DC kids get a gift from new Washington Commanders quarterback

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the NFL Players Association gave 68 bikes to smiling kids in Southwest D.C.

“It’s what it’s all about, being able to be a blessing and give back to your community in some way, shape or facet and just see their smiles,” Brissett told WTOP.

The event was the kickoff of the “Start the Cycle” bike ride in his new city. The aim is to connect youth with local police officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

“Where I’m from, when you see a police officer, it’s for something bad. So just trying to shine a light and bring them in, in a good way,” Brissett said.

Brissett said he wants to get the kids “out so that they can see the police and so that a lot of police will see a lot of familiar faces.”

Brissett began the rides in his hometown of Riviera Beach, Florida. Then, he brought the event to Indianapolis, Indiana, when he played for the Colts.

“The start of the NFL season is just around the corner, and we’re honored to host our hometown QB, Jacoby Brissett, for a great event that unites our young residents with local law enforcement, in the spirit of fun and football,” said Thennie Freeman, the acting director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, in a statement.

Brissett and D.C. police officers led the kids on a five-mile bike ride across the Frederick Douglass Bridge to the Anacostia Recreation Center and back.

Shawn Townsend rode the five miles with his son.

“It’s a great way to meet folks in the community. And obviously, as a Commander, we want to get to know (Brissett). So it’s just a great way to bring the community together,” he told WTOP.

