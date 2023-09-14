14th annual DC State Fair fills Franklin Park with food, fun and community pride

Sunday marked the DC State Fair’s 14th year of bringing together local music, food, businesses, and agencies to celebrate the culture of the nation’s capital.

“This event is all about celebrating local D.C., so we really strive to have local vendors, lots of woman-owned businesses and businesses owned by people of color,” said DC State Fair’s Board President, Maggie Downing. “Because those are the people who make up Washington, D.C.”

One of the many businesses at Franklin Park was Swap DC, a recycled clothing brand created to help reduce textile waste.

“I think [the fair is] great, being as though we aren’t a state yet,” said Swap DC’s Founder, Zsameria Rayford. “To have a DC State Fair is really inclusive. And I think it’s great to see all the local businesses and also the government businesses that you may not have known about.”

Downing said they were worried about the weather forecast leading up to the event, but neither the rain nor the Commanders’ first game impacted the event’s success.

“People feel a real sense of community pride when they attend the DC State Fair, whether they are going home with a ribbon from a contest that they entered, or just some goodies from a local vendor that they shopped from,” Downing said. “This day is just all about celebrating Washington, D.C. and the talents of the people who live here.”

The day consisted of competitions to find the yummiest mumbo sauce, best honey, and top photographers, as well as children’s activities and arts.