14th annual DC State Fair comes to Franklin Park Sunday

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 9, 2023, 5:12 PM

While people from D.C. cheer on the Washington Commanders as they play their first regular season game this year at FedEx Field on Sunday, others will take part in a celebration of the nation’s capital.

The annual DC State Fair will be coming to Franklin Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event, which is in its 14th year, will feature contests — such as pie eating, D.C.’s special mumbo sauce and best tattoo — as well as live performances, activities and demonstrations.

Over 50 exhibitors featuring food vendors, government agencies and community organizations will take part in the event.

“The D.C. State Fair honors the things that make the District of Columbia unique,” the District said in a release. “We work with local businesses and organizations that are committed to helping our community thrive.”

Last year’s event took place at the DC Spring Mini-Fair at Brookland Arts Walk.

Check out the full schedule of the DC State Fair.

