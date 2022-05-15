RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Washington, DC News » DC State Fair returns…

DC State Fair returns with a mini event in Northeast

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
People came out for a smaller version of the DC State Fair, which takes place in earnest this fall. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
People came out for a smaller version of the DC State Fair, which takes place in earnest this fall. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
People came out for a smaller version of the DC State Fair, which takes place in earnest this fall. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
(1/3)

Residents got a preview of the upcoming DC State Fair at the DC Spring Mini-Fair at Brookland Arts Walk in Northeast on Sunday.

The DC State Fair was forced to go virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We were just really excited to get back out in the community, a lot of our vendors were really excited to get out in the community and we just decided not to wait until September,” DC State Fair president Jaime Loizzo told WTOP.

The larger fair will return to Gateway DC at St. Elizabeth’s East Campus on Sept. 11.

The organization’s first ever “mini-fair” featured local vendors selling art, clothing, toys and, of course, state fair food.

Iris Lattimore offered funnel cakes, fried Oreos and lemonade out of her food truck.

She said she was at the fair not only to sell her food, but also because she wants to see DC become a state.

“A state fair for a state,” Lattimore said.

Ryan Wilson, who was eyeing chicken and waffles being sold at the outdoor event, was there with his partner and three-year-old daughter.

“We thought it was a nice thing to see the different businesses and they had activities for kids, so that was a good way for us to get out of the house,” Wilson said.

The mini street fair also featured an origami workshop and a kids’ dance-off competition.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up