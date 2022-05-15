DC State Fair returns with a mini event in Northeast

Residents got a preview of the upcoming DC State Fair at the DC Spring Mini-Fair at Brookland Arts Walk in Northeast on Sunday.

The DC State Fair was forced to go virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We were just really excited to get back out in the community, a lot of our vendors were really excited to get out in the community and we just decided not to wait until September,” DC State Fair president Jaime Loizzo told WTOP.

The larger fair will return to Gateway DC at St. Elizabeth’s East Campus on Sept. 11.

The organization’s first ever “mini-fair” featured local vendors selling art, clothing, toys and, of course, state fair food.

Iris Lattimore offered funnel cakes, fried Oreos and lemonade out of her food truck.

She said she was at the fair not only to sell her food, but also because she wants to see DC become a state.

“A state fair for a state,” Lattimore said.

Ryan Wilson, who was eyeing chicken and waffles being sold at the outdoor event, was there with his partner and three-year-old daughter.

“We thought it was a nice thing to see the different businesses and they had activities for kids, so that was a good way for us to get out of the house,” Wilson said.

The mini street fair also featured an origami workshop and a kids’ dance-off competition.