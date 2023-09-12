12 who died in Washington Navy Yard shooting remembered ahead of 10th anniversary

The names of the victims were read aloud as a bell was tolled for each one in a Friday ceremony at Navy Yard, one day ahead of the 10th anniversary of the attack, which happened on Sept. 16, 2013.

The 12 people who died in the Washington Navy Yard shooting are being remembered, 10 years after the massacre.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rear Admiral Thomas Anderson said heroes were made that day.

“The events of that day tested our resolve, but here we stand a decade later, stronger and more united than ever,” he said.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, vice chair of naval operations, told the family members of those who died and others gathered at the ceremony that the 12 have inspired the work at Navy Yard to continue.

“These 12 men and women are part of a roll call of honor. Their lives are defined by how they lived and what they lived for,” Franchetti said.

Lindsay Webster survived that day after coming face to face with the gunman.

“I think, today, for all of us as survivors, as employees that were here, it’s not about just remembering, it’s about the resiliency and the recovery we have all done and worked together on,” Webster said.

Vice Admiral Willy Hilarides, now retired, was commander at Navy Yard during the shooting. He said security has since improved.

“Is it perfect? No. No security is perfect against someone who was supposed to be in your building.”

Fifty family members of those who died attended Friday’s ceremony.

