Howard University welcomes students back to campus

Thursday was move-in day at Howard University in D.C., and for some students it’s a big move.

Freshman Ricci Taylor is from San Diego.

“I’m actually really scared, but I’m trying to keep calm,” Ricci Taylor said.

Her mom, Magenta Taylor, is also trying to keep it together as she sees her daughter off.

“I’ve cried everyday,” Magenta Taylor said.

Freshman Ra’nyah Douglas did not come as far as the West Coast. Hailing from New Haven, Connecticut, Douglas said she plans to study criminology.

“I’m very excited to enter Howard University. It’s a pretty great experience for me,” said Douglas, who is a first-generation college student. “it’s a pretty big moment for my family.”

Howard cheerleaders, the football team and many other student leaders were on hand to help new students move in and encourage them.

Welcome events for new students also included the Welcome to the Herd gathering and residence hall field day, which is a friendly competition between dorms.

Howard is welcoming about 2,600 freshman this fall.

