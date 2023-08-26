DC police officer identified who shot man after domestic violence report

D.C. officials have identified the police officer who critically wounded a man while responding to a reported domestic violence incident earlier this month.

D.C. officials have identified the police officer who critically wounded a man while responding to a reported domestic violence incident earlier this month.

Officer Randall Butler shot Javier Reyes-Lopez, 34, on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a Friday news release from deputy mayor Lindsey Appiah

Butler has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per D.C. police policy.

“The subject declined release of the body-worn camera footage of this incident,” Appiah said in the statement, though, at the time of the shooting, officials said police body camera would be under review.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference that officers first “received a call for a man with a gun and potential domestic situation” at about 10 a.m. in an apartment building.

Officers were called to the area of the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest after a 911 call at approximately 10:35 a.m., reporting gunfire related to the apparent domestic violence incident.

When officers approached, Smith said, Reyes-Lopez pulled out a firearm and started shooting at an officer. The officer fired one shot in response and struck him.

He was taken to a hospital and is now recovering.

Reyes-Lopez was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, among others.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Jack Moore, Emily Venezky and Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.

