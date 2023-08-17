Live Radio
DC police officer responding to domestic violence incident shoots, wounds man

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 17, 2023, 12:22 PM

A D.C. police officer responding to a reported domestic violence incident shot and wounded a man Thursday morning, police said.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Georgia Avenue near Geranium Street in Northwest.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said officers were called to the area for reported gunfire during an apparent domestic violence incident.

When police arrived, an officer located a man matching a description of the suspect. When the officer approached, the man turned and pulled out a weapon at which point the officer fired one shot, the chief said.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The officer is OK, Smith said.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP News for updates. 

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.

