DC man pleads guilty to assault after stabbing female roommate

Kate Corliss

August 12, 2023, 3:14 PM

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to kill, after police say he stabbed his female roommate in 2021.

José Avelino Felipe, 45, made his plea in D.C.’s Superior Court on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Felipe and his wife were living in the same apartment as the victim and her husband at the time of the crime. On the evening of Dec. 4, 2021, Felipe and the victim’s husband got into a physical altercation.

Prosecutors say both men left the home after the altercation, but Felipe returned shortly after.

That’s when prosecutors say Felipe walked into the victim’s bedroom and asked if she was going to call the police. She said she wouldn’t.

Felipe then stabbed her twice with a knife, once in the chest and once in the left shoulder, according to prosecutors. He fled before police arrived.

Felipe was not arrested until May 2023, more than a year after the stabbing. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Both the victim and her husband required emergency surgery for their injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The victim continues to recover from her injuries.

