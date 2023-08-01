1 man killed, another injured in shooting near Columbia Heights Metro station

One man was killed and another was critically injured after a shooting outside the Columbia Heights Metro station in northwest DC

Officers in the area of the intersection of 14th and Irving streets heard gunshots and later found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. He died on the scene.

Another man was found wounded about a block away. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“This is a heavily traveled intersection. There are a lot of people that live, reside and drive through this intersection,” said James Boteler, commander of the D.C. police’s Third District.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact police.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

