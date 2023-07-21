Woman killed in Georgetown hospital parking garage crash identified

The 68-year-old killed when the driver of a car crashed into several people inside a Georgetown hospital parking garage was from Montgomery County.

D.C. Fire and EMS first responders were called to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital around 12:45 p.m. Thursday after five pedestrians were hit by a car in the parking garage. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Police in D.C. identified the woman who was killed when the driver of a car crashed into several people inside a Georgetown hospital parking garage — and released more details about the collision.

The woman who died has been identified as Jewel Regina Bazilio-Bellegarde, 68, of Silver Spring, Maryland, according to a D.C. police news release.

The crash happened about 12:42 p.m. Thursday.

A woman behind the wheel of a 2011 Audi Q5 was attempting to make a three-point turn in the parking garage of the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital when she accelerated and began driving toward the parking garage wall, police said in the news release Friday.

In an apparent attempt to avoid hitting the wall, she drove toward a valet station where several people were waiting for their vehicles, police said in a news release.

That’s when driver of the Audi struck the garage wall, continued forward and then struck six people waiting at the valet station.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said at a news conference Thursday that emergency room personnel witnessed the crash and were able to quickly transport the victims to care.

All told, five women and one man were treated at the hospital for their injuries. The surviving victims had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was not injured, authorities said.

