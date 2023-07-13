Suspect sought in deadly crash near White House

Officers are looking for a driver who struck several people near the White House, killing one person.

Officers are looking for a driver who struck several people near the White House, killing one person, on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, when Secret Service officers tried to stop a person in a vehicle with expired tags.

The driver indicated compliance with the direction to stop, but then fled southbound on 17th Street, crossing a red light and striking pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Secret Service officers helped one man who was struck until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

U.S. Park Police identified the man as Bing Wong, 75, from Philadelphia.

Another victim is a 13-year-old girl, who was treated on the scene for injuries and then released.

Constitution Avenue and 17th Street were closed for several hours as police investigated but both reopened to traffic shortly before 6 p.m.

The Secret Service said the agency is working to find the driver of the vehicle and has issued a lookout to other law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information on what happened should call Park Police at 202-379-4877.

Below is the area where it happened.

