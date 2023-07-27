9 Shih Tzus rescued in DC animal neglect investigation

Nine Shih Tzu dogs were rescued from a residence in Northeast D.C., living in such squalor that the conditions overwhelmed rescuers, an animal welfare group said.

The seven adult dogs and two puppies “appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care and were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions typically seen in severe neglect cases,” the D.C. Human Rescue Alliance said in a news release on Thursday.

“The smell of ammonia and feces in the home overwhelmed rescuers,” the release stated.

Several dogs needed veterinary care for eye, ear and skin issues, which the group said was a result of exposure to their environment.

The group took the dogs under a search and seizure warrant carried out by HRA Humane Law Enforcement officers as part of an animal neglect investigation.

The group said its investigation began after it received a tip about several dogs living in the Northeast D.C. residence that appeared to need veterinary care. Later, the group obtained additional information form multiple sources about allegations of animal neglect, according to the news release.

“The living conditions these dogs endured is a testament to the resiliency of animals,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, in a statement. “I am relieved the dogs are now safe, entrusted into the compassionate care of our staff who will provide them with the care they need.”

The group said all nine dogs are have been examined by a veterinarian and received the care they need.

HRA said it is still investigating the case.

Overall, the group has seen a surge of animals coming into its care, and adoptions are not keeping pace. Currently, HRA is caring for more than 650 animals — 95 more than this time last year.

