Va. doctor returns as official tournament physician at DC’s Citi Open

Dr. George Branche III, who has volunteered at the Citi Open Tournament in D.C. for over three decades, returns as the official tournament physician.

For over three decades, Virginia-based Dr. George Branche III has volunteered at the Citi Open Tournament in D.C., a journey that began when one of the doctors didn’t show up for work decades ago, giving him an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up.

“I took it on to do it on my own, did it that way for many years,” Branche said.

He’s an orthopedic surgeon with a passion for sports medicine, who’s treated athletes at all levels and now serves as the official tournament physician. Branche said his background as a tennis player has served him well.

“It’s very difficult to talk to the top players in the world unless you’ve played at a reasonable level yourself,” he stressed.

During his time in the tournament, new technology has made it easier to keep up with medical records and more doctors specializing in every field have joined the event.

Branche said some of the biggest decisions is whether to advise a player to play on or rest for the U.S. Open.

“Somebody who is a top 20 and a world player, you may advise them to take a few weeks off so they’re ready for the U.S. Open even if it’s a pulled hamstring or a shoulder strain whereas someone ranked a lot lower needs every ranking point they can get,” he said.

Branche added that one of the biggest challenges will be for players who aren’t used to the heat. However, one of the biggest rewards is being up close and personal, helping players at the Citi Open and inspiring others to consider a career in sports medicine.

“I try to be a role model for the next generation of athletes and physicians coming along. I anticipate that every year, as long as I’m blessed with good health and knowledge, I’ll continue,” Branche said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.