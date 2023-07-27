Bill in Congress could pave the way for new Commanders stadium in DC

The legislation would extend the lease between D.C. and the federal government for the site for 99 years, allowing for mixed-use development there, including potentially a new stadium for the Commanders.

There is new hope for Washington Commanders fans who want the team to move out of Maryland and build a new stadium in D.C., after a bill was introduced in Congress on Thursday related to the RFK Stadium site.

The legislation would extend the lease between D.C. and the federal government for the site for 99 years, allowing for mixed-use development there, including potentially a new stadium for the Commanders.

“There is a lot of work that needs to get done between now and seeing cranes in the sky,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser said she’s thrilled about the legislation.

“From the moment I became mayor, I made it a point for the District to get control of RFK and control our destiny,” Bowser said.

According to Bowser, the mixed-use development would include recreational activities, housing and restaurants.

“It’s a wonderful day for our city,” said Keith Anderson, D.C.’s interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development. “Sports are a priority for our city and to the success of our local economy.”

It comes a week after NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris for a record $6.05 billion.

The purchase by Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports club.

Harris, like Snyder, grew up in the D.C. region as an avid fan of the team.

The team’s biggest immediate challenge for the long-term future of the organization is a new stadium to replace FedEx Field, the rushed-to-completion home of the team since 1997 in Landover, Maryland, that has not aged well.

The site of RFK Stadium, the club’s previous home in the capital city, has significant backing as the place for the new venue.

“It’s going to take a while to unpack what really makes sense,” Harris said. “As far as RFK, I understand it’s the spiritual home of the history of the Commanders.”

