1 killed, another seriously injured in shooting near Southeast DC school

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting near a school in Southeast D.C. Friday.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting near a school in Southeast D.C. Friday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Chesapeake Street around 11:45 a.m. One person died at the scene and another person has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith described the shooting as a senseless act of violence.

“It has to stop. This community deserves the right to live peacefully, just as any other person would in their respective community,” Smith said during a news conference after the shooting.

Police have already started reviewing video camera footage in the area of the shooting. D.C. police’s preliminary investigation revealed two people who jumped out of a red Jeep and shot at the victims.

Police have not shared any more information about the person who was killed and the other person who was taken to the hospital.

Smith said there were no ongoing summer sessions that could affect nearby school activities.

“I’ll say what I’ve said before: you know, this is a community effort … We have talked about an all government approach. We’ve talked about our communities being a part of what’s happening. We know that our community members, some of you, know who’s committing these crimes,” Smith said.

Smith also committed to using the department to continue showing up “in spaces and places.”

“I have already charged my team — with 52 weeks in a year — we will conduct safety walks in your community one day out of a week. So, we ask that you join us in this effort to reduce crime across the District of Columbia,” Smith said.

Below is where the shooting happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.