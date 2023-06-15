Police ID pregnant woman killed in DC shooting; baby in ‘critical condition’

A pregnant woman was killed and a man was wounded Thursday in what D.C. police called a "targeted" shooting by two suspects armed with what appeared to be assault rifles.

The woman and the man were parked in a car in the 300 block of 37th Street SE, when another car pulled up and two armed men jumped out and opened fire, said Andre Wright, interim executive assistant police chief during a news conference.

The shooting happened about 11:20 a.m.

“This is a brazen act,” Wright said. “It happened in the middle of the day.”

Both the woman and the man suffered several gunshot wounds. The woman, Samya Gill, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She gave birth at the hospital, and then she died. Police said the baby in in “critical condition.”

The man, who was the driver of the car, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Wright said police believe the shooting was targeted, although they don’t know if the victims knew the shooters.

While police believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of 37th Street SE, the victims’ car traveled several blocks after the shooting before coming to a stop in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE near a McDonalds.

The suspects’ car, a white sedan, fled the area, police said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance area and detectives are pulling additional video from both locations, officials said.

Police released a photo of the suspects and their vehicle seen during the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information on what happened to call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

