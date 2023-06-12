Poodle puppy taken from seller at gunpoint during meeting with buyer in DC

Police are asking for help in finding an 8-week-old, brown toy poodle that was stolen from a woman on Friday in Southeast D.C.
D.C. police officials say the woman intended to sell the dog and met with the supposed buyer around 8:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of 14th Place.
Instead of paying the woman, the suspects brandished a handgun and took the dog before running off.
Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Law enforcement strongly suggest always meeting a potential buyer or seller during the day and at a public location, preferably at a safe exchange zone.
There are safe trading zones for online purchases set up at police stations in eight sites in D.C.
The Safe Exchange Zone designated locations are:
- First District Station: 101 M St. Southwest
- Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Ave. Northwest
- Third District Station: 1620 V St. Northwest
- Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Ave. Northwest
- Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, Northeast
- Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes St. Northeast
- Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Ave. Southeast
- Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water St. Southwest
Montgomery County in Maryland also has safe exchange zones at each of the six police district station’s lobbies and/or parking lots.
Other safety tips include taking a friend with you and never giving out personal or financial information to a potential buyer.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.
