Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Poodle puppy taken from…

Poodle puppy taken from seller at gunpoint during meeting with buyer in DC

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

June 12, 2023, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. police officials say the woman intended to sell the dog and met with the supposed buyer around 8:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of 14th Place. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police are asking for help in finding an 8-week-old, brown toy poodle that was stolen from a woman on Friday in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police officials say the woman intended to sell the dog and met with the supposed buyer around 8:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of 14th Place.

Instead of paying the woman, the suspects brandished a handgun and took the dog before running off.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Law enforcement strongly suggest always meeting a potential buyer or seller during the day and at a public location, preferably at a safe exchange zone.

There are safe trading zones for online purchases set up at police stations in eight sites in D.C.

The Safe Exchange Zone designated locations are:

  • First District Station: 101 M St. Southwest
  • Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Ave. Northwest
  • Third District Station: 1620 V St. Northwest
  • Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Ave. Northwest
  • Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, Northeast
  • Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes St. Northeast
  • Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Ave. Southeast
  • Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water St. Southwest

Montgomery County in Maryland also has safe exchange zones at each of the six police district station’s lobbies and/or parking lots.

Other safety tips include taking a friend with you and never giving out personal or financial information to a potential buyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up