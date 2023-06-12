Poodle puppy taken from seller at gunpoint during meeting with buyer in DC

Police are asking for help in finding an 8-week-old, brown toy poodle that was stolen from a woman on Friday in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police officials say the woman intended to sell the dog and met with the supposed buyer around 8:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of 14th Place.

Instead of paying the woman, the suspects brandished a handgun and took the dog before running off.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Law enforcement strongly suggest always meeting a potential buyer or seller during the day and at a public location, preferably at a safe exchange zone.

There are safe trading zones for online purchases set up at police stations in eight sites in D.C.

The Safe Exchange Zone designated locations are:

First District Station: 101 M St. Southwest

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Ave. Northwest

Third District Station: 1620 V St. Northwest

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Ave. Northwest

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes St. Northeast

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Ave. Southeast

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water St. Southwest

Montgomery County in Maryland also has safe exchange zones at each of the six police district station’s lobbies and/or parking lots.

Other safety tips include taking a friend with you and never giving out personal or financial information to a potential buyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.