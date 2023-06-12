DC celebrates progress on long-awaited McMillan redevelopment

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders celebrated the progress they said had been made on the McMillan redevelopment. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

Many residents and leaders in D.C. have been waiting decades to see the land developed at the McMillan Sand Filtration Site in Northwest, and now that hope is becoming a reality, as a redevelopment project gets closer to the finish line.

According to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a 17,000 square-foot community center at the site is now 60% complete.

It is expected to be done next year.

“This is a momentous occasion and one that has been long in the making,” Bowser said Monday.

The community center will have an outdoor gathering space, fitness studio, indoor pool and a gallery space explaining the history of the site.

It also includes a park with large play areas, a children’s playground, adult exercise stations, a plaza with splash pads and an amphitheater with terraced seating.

“The vibrant 6.2 acre park and 17,000 square-foot community center is a tremendous investment in the community and will enhance the quality of life for residents,” said Delano Hunter, director of the D.C. Department of General Services.

The site, near Washington Hospital Center at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue, was once a large-scale water purification facility throughout the early 20th century.

In 1986, operations of the filtration plant ended, and the District bought the land from the federal government for $9.3 million.

In 1991, the site was recognized as a D.C. historic site and national landmark.

The District plans to preserve historical structures on the site, including all four regulator houses, 20 sand silos, sand bins and two underground filter beds.

When the entire redevelopment is 100% complete within the next few years, it will ultimately feature about 150 townhomes, more than 400 apartments, a grocery store and restaurants.

“We need more affordable housing in Washington, D.C., and that is exactly what we will be able to build here at McMillan,” Bowser said.

The first townhouses are expected to be delivered in 2024.