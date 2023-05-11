Vietnam War Commemoration honors veterans 50 years later

The Vietnam War Commemoration welcomed veterans and their families to the National Mall on Thursday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Thursday, the Vietnam War Commemoration welcomed veterans and their families to the National Mall in D.C. to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops leaving South Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

To kick things off, there was a ribbon cutting with special remarks and a flyover by four Vietnam War-era Huey helicopters to mark the opening of Camp Legacy in West Potomac Park. It features a Plaza of Appreciation with historical and museum exhibits, static displays, rally stations, interactive engagements and a veteran services hub.

Vietnam veteran William Trump was drafted straight out of high school in 1966. He said he remembers getting back home and people calling him a “baby killer.” He never thought he’d see the day when he was honored for his service.

“They threw water bottles at us full of water and called us all types of names, and we were stunned ’cause we didn’t know any of this was going on,” Trump said. “I never thought we were thanked enough until we came today.”

The event not only honors veterans but also their loved ones. Tony Cordero of Sons and Daughters lost his father in 1965.

“For the last 60 years, we have lived life with that wonder of what life would have been like had he come home,” Cordero said.

On Saturday, West Potomac Park will hold the welcome home celebration with live music, video montages and multimedia features, telling the story of the Vietnam War period and paying tribute to our Vietnam veterans, their families and those who supported them. The event begins at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the Vietnam War Commemoration website.