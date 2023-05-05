Sunday DC road closures posted for Women’s Half Marathon and 8K

A number of D.C. roadways will closed for the National Women's Half Marathon and 8K scheduled for Sunday morning. Here's what you need to know.

The races will both begin and end at West Potomac Park in Southwest, starting with the half-marathon at 7 a.m. and followed by the 8K at 7:30 a.m.

Runners of the half-marathon course will circle the Tidal Basin and head past the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Kennedy Center and Embassy Row.

More information on both race courses, including maps, can be found on the event’s website.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 7, from about 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit to Maine Ave & 12th Street Tunnel Exit, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW

U.S. Park Police said it will close the following streets to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 7, from about 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

D.C. police said to also expect temporary parking restrictions along impacted areas.

