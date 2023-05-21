Police: Prince George’s Co. man shot, killed in Southeast DC

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man was found dead after being shot in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning.

Police said Little Price Jr., 36, of Bladensburg, was found with gunshot wounds just after 8 a.m. in the 3400 block of Stanton Road in the Congress Heights neighborhood. D.C. Fire and EMS officials believe he died at the scene.

First responders said Price remained in the area until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information who offers information that helps arrest and convict a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or by anonymously texting tips to 50411.

