12-year-old girl shot while sleeping in DC

A girl was shot by a stray bullet early Monday while sleeping inside an apartment in D.C., police tell WTOP.

It happened at 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road in Southeast, D.C. police said.

The 12-year-old was sleeping in bed in her apartment when she was shot.

“It is unacceptable that a bullet from someone firing shots outside goes through the window at four o’clock this morning of a 12-year-old sleeping in her bed and strikes her in the leg,” said DC Police Chief Robert Contee during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The child is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police tell WTOP.

The shooting is under investigation but there’s no word on any suspect.

It’s at least the second case of a girl being struck by a stray bullet in D.C. overnight. A 10-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after being shot while riding inside a vehicle at 9 p.m. on Sunday.