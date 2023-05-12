Live Radio
12-year-old girl shot while sleeping in DC

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

May 15, 2023, 6:36 AM

A girl was shot by a stray bullet early Monday while sleeping inside an apartment in D.C., police tell WTOP.

It happened at 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road in Southeast, D.C. police said.

The 12-year-old was sleeping in bed in her apartment when she was shot.

“It is unacceptable that a bullet from someone firing shots outside goes through the window at four o’clock this morning of a 12-year-old sleeping in her bed and strikes her in the leg,” said DC Police Chief Robert Contee during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The child is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police tell WTOP.

The shooting is under investigation but there’s no word on any suspect.

It’s at least the second case of a girl being struck by a stray bullet in D.C. overnight. A 10-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after being shot while riding inside a vehicle at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

