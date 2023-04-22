Man found shot dead in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Southeast on Friday, according to a release.

While en route to a call for service just after midnight on Friday, D.C. police officers found 32-year-old Dajuan Blakney of Southeast, D.C. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast.

The release stated that D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, transported Blakney to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous text tip to 50411.