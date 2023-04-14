Firefighter injured, 8 displaced after fire in Northeast DC

One firefighter was hospitalized and eight people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning.

One firefighter was hospitalized and eight people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning.

The blaze started just after 8 a.m. on the patio of a two-story duplex home in the 5700 block of 6th Street, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The fire spread to an adjacent home.

UPDATE 5700 Blk. Of 6th St. NE 1 FF transported non-life threatening.. Total 8 people displaced. Extended to 2nd building. 2-story detached duplex. pic.twitter.com/9yGYep26Sn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 14, 2023

One firefighter was hurt while responding to the blaze. A D.C. Fire spokesperson described their injuries as non-life threatening.

Below is a map of where the fire happened.