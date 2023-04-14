Live Radio
Firefighter injured, 8 displaced after fire in Northeast DC

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 14, 2023, 12:52 PM

One firefighter was hospitalized and eight people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning.

The blaze started just after 8 a.m. on the patio of a two-story duplex home in the 5700 block of 6th Street, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The fire spread to an adjacent home.

One firefighter was hurt while responding to the blaze. A D.C. Fire spokesperson described their injuries as non-life threatening.

Below is a map of where the fire happened.

