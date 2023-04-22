Live Radio
DC police officer won’t face charges in killing of armed woman

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 10:58 AM

Nearly a year after a D.C. police officer shot and killed an armed woman outside a home in Northwest, prosecutors said that the officer won’t face charges in her death.

Officer Simeon Crawford will avoid civil rights violations and other crimes related to the deadly shooting of 42-year-old Erica Graham after the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday it found “insufficient evidence” to charge the officer.

Police said Graham shot a neighbor in the arm moments before officers arrived to the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW in the Petworth neighborhood on April 22, 2022.

According to reports, Graham was wearing a special police officer uniform and a bullet proof vest but worked as a concierge for a security company.

Officers found Graham on another neighbor’s front porch, striking the door frame with a handgun, according to attorney’s office.

Graham refused to put down her weapon. That’s when prosecutors said that she reportedly pointed it at officers and pulled the trigger, though no shots fired. Crawford then fired two shots at her.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and D.C. police. That investigation included a review of eyewitness accounts, body-worn camera footage, doorbell camera footage and reports from D.C. police, according to the news release.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

