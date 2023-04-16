DC Emancipation Day celebrates a step toward freedom in 1862

Celebrations are underway this weekend to mark the signing of the D.C. Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which was the beginning of the end of slavery in America.

Dressed in green, participants with the Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser march along District streets with the city’s executive leading the way. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Dressed in green and holding a banner, participants with the Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pose alongside the city’s executive, dressed in yellow. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano D.C. police cadets march along in the Emancipation Day parade. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano From the side of the road, paradegoers wave at floats and passersby in the District. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Members of the D.C. Cameo Club pose together. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano From the side of the road, paradegoers wave at floats and passersby in the District. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The District’s annual celebration that featured a parade and live music took place on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday, with other programming continuing into Sunday and Monday.

“Today we celebrate life, the goodness of life and the ability to be free,” Francis Curtis Johnson of the D.C. Seniors Cameo Club told WTOP Saturday.

Venay Lagon says D.C. Emancipation Day is a day of pride for those whose roots run deep in the District.

“I am a third generation Washingtonian, born and raised here. I’m not leaving D.C.,” Lagon said.

Giant balloons bearing images of former President Barack Obama and civil rights leader Rosa Parks floated above the marchers in the parade.

From the sidewalks, people waved and cheered as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser led the parade up Pennsylvania Avenue to Freedom Plaza.

“It’s a celebration of D.C. history, D.C. culture,” Bowser said. “It’s a celebration of native Washingtonians and all Washingtonians.”

Bowser also says D.C. Emancipation Day is a day to further the drive for statehood for the District of Columbia, which led the nation to freedom on this day in history.

“We don’t have two senators, and that is an injustice that has to be corrected,” Bowser said.

R&B group Dru Hill led the lineup for the Saturday night concert on Freedom Plaza, followed by rapper Rakim, gospel great JJ Hairston and local singer Alex Vaughn. The music was followed by fireworks.

Celebrations continue

The weekend celebration continues into Sunday. A day of family fun featuring live music, games and food trucks starts at 10 a.m. on Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Finally, Bowser’s office is hosting a celebration Monday morning at the National African American History and Culture Museum. Those interested in attending for live performances, guided conversations and a meal should register online.